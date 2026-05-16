Iran’s Ambassador in Berlin Says ‘Era of Unilateral Musts Is Over’ After German Remarks

ABNA24 - The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Germany, responding to the anti-Iran remarks of the German Chancellor, stressed that the era of unilateral language has come to an end.Majid Nili, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Germany, reacting to statements made by Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, against Iran, stated: "The era of authoritarian, unilateral 'musts' is over.

"Earlier, the German Chancellor had claimed that "we agree with the United States that Iran must come to the negotiating table and the Strait of Hormuz must be opened.

"The Iranian Ambassador emphasized: "If the goal is pressure and excessive demands, the failed experience of American and Israeli warmongers is there for all to see."He added: "You know very well that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons — do not point the finger in the wrong direction. But if you truly care about peace, as a first step and as a human responsibility, you must condemn the crime of targeting the elementary school students of Minab School by the American aggressors."



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