Al-Mustafa International University: UAE role in US-Israeli war on Iran 'categorically haram'

ABAN24 - The United Arab Emirates’ role in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran is Haram (religiously forbidden), Al-Mustafa International University said.

It said the participation, facilitation and cooperation of the UAE in the recent war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran amount to “assisting the front of unbelief against Muslim brothers” and, thus, are “categorically haram.”

The Qom-based international seminary for foreign students, made the remarks in response to an anti-Iran stance adopted by Egypt-based al-Azhar University.

During the unprovoked war of aggression by a US-Israeli military coalition, launched on February 28, Iran responded in self-defense with countless missile and drone attacks against American and Israeli interests in the region, particularly those in the Persian Gulf states, including the UAE.

However, al-Azhar University appeared critical of Tehran and condemned what it described as Iran’s “unjustified attacks” on the UAE and other Persian Gulf states, calling for an immediate halt to Iran’s retaliation against US assets in Persian Gulf Arab states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any war, and its recent military actions have merely been legitimate, deterrent and defensive responses to attacks carried out against Iran’s security and territorial integrity through the misuse of the territory of certain neighboring countries, including the UAE,” Al-Mustafa International University added in its statement.

It also underscored Iran’s commitment to rationality, diplomacy and the principle of good neighborliness, calling on al-Azhar University to judge developments on the basis of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah (Islamic traditions) rather than being influenced by “the media atmosphere and Western-aligned politicians.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Al-Mustafa International University emphasized adherence to Islamic ethics in warfare.

“In its retaliatory operations, the Islamic Republic of Iran - unlike the criminal conduct of the Israeli regime and its supporters - has not targeted ordinary and innocent civilians or the vital civilian infrastructure of countries, and the legitimate targets of these operations have been US military bases in the region,” it said.

“In cases where the enemy used the facilities of the aforementioned countries to inflict damage on Iran’s infrastructure, reciprocal measures were taken in accordance with the Quranic principle of retaliation,” the statement further read.

The university called on all Islamic countries to unite against the American-Zionist enemy, urging intellectuals and elites across the Muslim world to prevent the realization of the divisive conspiracies of hostile powers.

It also called on the rulers of countries that have allowed their territories to be used by “unbelievers” for attacks against another Islamic country to put an end to this “grave sin.”

The UAE allowed its territory and logistical infrastructure to be used, directly or indirectly, in support of US-Israeli military and intelligence operations targeting Iran.

"The participation, facilitation, and accompaniment of the United Arab Emirates in the warmongering of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitute the jurisprudential title of 'rebellion' (ṭughyān), and aiding the front of disbelief (kufr) against Muslim brothers is categorically forbidden (ḥaram)," Al-Mustafa University said.

In a report on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, said that the UAE carried out its own military strikes against Iran in direct support of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

According to the report, one of the strikes targeted an oil refinery on the island of Lavan in the Persian Gulf in April, roughly when a two-week Pakistan-mediated ceasefire agreement was reached between Washington and Tehran.

During the war, the UAE and Saudi Arabia both opened up their air bases to US fighter jets for attacks on Iran, multiple reports said.

As US President Donald Trump is said to be strongly considering new strikes against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned quite recently that “the US should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.”



/129