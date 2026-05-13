US Criminal President 'Trump' posts graphic of Venezuela as 51st US state

ABNA24 - US Criminal President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account Saturday showing a map of Venezuela overlaid with an American flag and labeled “51st State.”

The post came a day after Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez rejected the idea of the country becoming another US state following Trump’s remarks that he was “seriously considering” the move.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told Fox News that he was considering making Venezuela a new US state, months after boasting that he had influence over the oil-rich nation.

Rodríguez has taken steps to improve relations with the United States since assuming power, introducing reforms that reopened Venezuela’s mining and oil sectors to foreign companies, particularly those from the United States.



/129