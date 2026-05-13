Pentagon: U.S. War Against Iran Has Cost Nearly $29 Billion, Higher Than Earlier Estimates

ABNA24 - A Pentagon official claimed Tuesday that the war against Iran has cost the US nearly $29 billion since it started in late February.

"So at the time of testimony from the ask, it was $25 billion but the joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate, and so now we think it’s closer to 29 (billion),” Defense Undersecretary Comptroller and Chief Financial Official Jules Jay Hurst said during testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee."That’s because of updated repair and replacement of equipment cost and also just general operational costs keep people in theater," he added.

During a hearing in late April, Hurst claimed the US spent approximately $25 billion on the war against Iran.American media outlets have previously reported that the $25 billion estimate Hurst provided to Congress was a lowball figure that doesn’t include the estimated cost of repairing extensive damage to US bases in West Asia.One source stated that a more accurate estimate is closer to $40-50 billion, when accounting for those repair costs and replacing damaged assets. Asked if he could provide a more formal accounting of the cost of the war with Iran with Congress, War Secretary Pete Hegseth noted the Pentagon would “share what we can … when it’s relevant and required".

The US and Israel unleashed a war against Iran in late February, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US bases in the region, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.A ceasefire took effect in early April through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce an accord due to excessive demands and shifting goalposts by the US delegation. Later, the truce was unilaterally extended by Washington without a set deadline.



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