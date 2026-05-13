Thiago Avila Returns to Brazil, Describes Abuse of Prisoners in Israeli Custody

ABNA24 - Brazilian activist Thiago Avila returned to Sao Paulo on Monday following his detention and deportation from Israel, where he was tortured and witnessed abuses of Palestinian prisoners during 10 days in custody.

Avila and Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek were part of the “Global Freedom Flotilla,” which departed from Spain on April 12 carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and seeking to challenge the Israeli blockade.

The two men were kidnaped and taken to ⁠Israel after Israeli forces ⁠intercepted the flotilla, while more than 100 other pro-Palestinian activists were taken to Crete.

“My return was simply a correction of a ⁠serious violation. I was kidnapped by Israel, I wasn’t imprisoned,” Avila told reporters upon his arrival at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport.

Avila affirmed that he and Abu Keshek endured different abuses during their detention, adding that Palestinian prisoners in nearby cells experienced worse treatment.

“We need to defeat Netanyahu and Donald Trump, we need to defeat the war criminals,” Avila said as supporters held signs calling for Brazil to cut ties with Israel.



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