IRGC Navy: Iran Exercises Full Strategic Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The guardians of the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated that this strait is powerfully controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior official of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

Speaking in a televised interview, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the IRGC Navy’s political deputy, emphasized that Iran’s view of the Strait of Hormuz is not simply a limited geographical view, but a strategic and different view.

He added that the Islamic Republic has no hostility or conflict with the people of the world, but rather, the issue is the governments that have always sought to be hostile to Iran.

These countries interpret every action by the Islamic Republic as if Iran is seeking to conquer them, while such a perception is completely incorrect and they have created a false image of Iran, he stated.

In the field of energy, trade in goods and transit, Iran has not only not created any obstacles, but has also provided extensive services to the world; so much so that in some cases, vessels that passed through Iran’s territorial waterways, even those belonging to some hostile countries, were escorted by Iranian forces and these services were provided free of charge, Akbarzadeh noted.

Emphasizing that this approach was the result of the policy of de-escalation and security, the IRGC Navy deputy said, “We were looking for peace and security in the region, but today the conditions have changed and new policies are being implemented regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the results of which the world will see.”

He noted that these policies have been defined within the framework of the guidelines set by the Leader of the Revolution and that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firmly on its rights.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is carefully and authoritatively monitoring the movements in the region and will not allow any encroachment on its waters and interests, he went on to say.



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