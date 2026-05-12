European Union foreign ministers agree on sanctions targeting violent West Bank settlers

ABAN24 - European Union (EU) foreign ministers reached an agreement on Monday on new sanctions targeting violent Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The sanctions package only targets three settlers and four settler organizations whose ⁠identities have yet to be publicly disclosed.

“EU Foreign Ministers just gave the go-ahead to sanction Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X after the foreign affairs council wrapped up in Brussels.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot struck a similarly forceful tone. “It’s done,” he wrote on X. “The European Union is sanctioning today the main Israeli organizations guilty of supporting the extremist and violent colonization of the West Bank, as well as their leaders,” he said, adding that “these most serious and intolerable acts must cease without delay.”

European governments have consistently expressed concern about the escalation of settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

The European Union agreed to sanction violent West Bank settlers, marking the first unanimous backing for punitive measures against Israel since the height of the Gaza crisis https://t.co/FbS6LmjlF6 — Bloomberg (@business) May 11, 2026