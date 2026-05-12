Filmmakers expose Israel’s medicide in Gaza while slamming BBC’s complicity

ABNA24 - The creators of the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” utilized the platform of the BAFTA TV Awards to expose Israel’s systematic medicide in Gaza while delivering a scathing rebuke of the BBC’s complicity in silencing the truth.

The film, which documents Israel’s deliberate targeting of healthcare workers, won the current affairs category on Sunday after being shelved by the BBC, a move critics say was a transparent attempt to shield Israel from international accountability. It was later broadcast by Channel 4.

Accepting the honor at London’s Royal Festival Hall, journalist and presenter Ramita Navai disclosed that the investigation, which the BBC originally funded but refused to broadcast, said that more than 1,700 Palestinian health workers have been killed and over 400 abducted by Israeli forces since October 7, 2023.

Invoking United Nations terminology, Navai described the calculated assault on hospitals and medical personnel as “medicide.”

She condemned the BBC’s decision to drop the film over supposed concerns about “impartiality,” declaring, “We refuse to be silenced and censored.”

Navai dedicated the victory to the medical professionals currently held in Israeli prisons, many of whom have faced torture and forced disappearances.

Executive producer Ben De Pear pointedly challenged the BBC on stage, asking: “Given you dropped our film, will you drop us from the BAFTA screening later tonight?” His concern proved valid, as the broadcaster edited portions of Navai’s remarks from the televised version of the ceremony.

The incident has reignited intense criticism of the BBC’s pro-Israel bias. Freedom of Information disclosures from April 2026 show that top BBC executives met with pro-Israel groups nine times since the onset of the regime’s genocidal campaign of aggression against Gaza, while meeting with Palestinian representatives only once.

This institutional alignment echoes a July 2025 open letter signed by over 100 BBC employees, who characterized the state broadcaster as a “mouthpiece” for Israel.

This suppression occurs against a backdrop of unparalleled carnage. Since the beginning of the genocidal campaign, the Israeli military has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded at least 172,000 others, the majority being children and women.

Israel has also systematically leveled Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, including schools, power plants, and water reservoirs, turning the besieged territory into a landscape of ruins where survivors are denied even the most basic medical care.

To ensure its crimes remain hidden, the regime has killed more than 270 journalists and destroyed at least 150 media institutions.

De Pear praised the bravery of Gaza-based journalists Jaber Badwan and Osana Al Ashi, whose footage provided the backbone of the film. He noted that the production team “woke up every day wondering if the two journalists on the ground were still alive.”

The documentary’s success, despite the BBC’s attempts to bury it, serves as a testament to the resilience of the Palestinian narrative and a reminder that the world is increasingly refusing to accept the sanitized versions of Israel’s genocidal war offered by Western media conglomerates.



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