Friday Prayer Imam of Kish: Strait of Hormuz Must Remain Iran's Strategic Lever of Power

ABNA24 - Speaking to a correspondent of Hawzah News Agency in Hormozgan Province, Sheikh Bi-Niaz remarked that these days, following its failure in the military-security war and the collapse of its schemes and projects, the enemy is now seeking to sow division among the people and stir public discontent through economic means.

He added that the enemies seek to separate the people from the Islamic Republic establishment; consequently, a robust popular presence on the one hand, and unity, unanimity, national cohesion, and cooperation on the other, must continue more resolutely than ever before.

Sheih Bi-Niaz stressed that under the current circumstances, constructive criticism is necessary and we must help one another to overcome the difficulties. However, emphasizing weak points is not the priority today. The priority is to highlight strengths, unanimity, empathy, cooperation, and national cohesion.

"We emerged victorious in the war, but the enemy is not willing to accept defeat so easily. Therefore, in order to impose defeat upon the enemy, the Strait of Hormuz must remain a lever of power in the hands of the Islamic Republic," he stated.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Kish Island concluded by noting that the path to reaching the summit is a strong Iran, asserting: "We must possess all elements of power and put them to use."



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