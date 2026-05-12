Istanbul bike rally backs “Sumud Flotilla” mission to break Gaza siege

ABAN24 - Hundreds of activists in Istanbul took part on Sunday in a large bicycle and motorcycle rally in support of the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” the maritime initiative aimed at breaking the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The event was organized by Turkish civil society groups, with participants gathering in the Beşiktaş district before riding through several major streets across the city while waving Turkish and Palestinian flags.

Turkish media outlets said the rally was intended to send a message of solidarity with the international volunteers aboard the fleet’s vessels, while reaffirming what organizers described as the humanitarian and legal right to deliver medical and relief aid to Gaza without obstruction.

During a stop held as part of the procession, representatives of the organizing groups stressed that the “Global Sumud Flotilla” is a purely humanitarian initiative.

They called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene in order to ensure the safety of the ships and their crews, and to prevent any legal or military action against them.

Turkish agencies noted that the rally comes amid growing public mobilization in Türkiye in support of maritime efforts seeking to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and challenge the ongoing Israeli blockade on the territory.



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