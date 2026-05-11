Al-Abbas Shrine prepares a suitable atmosphere for female students of final stages inside holy courtyard (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a suitable atmosphere for female students in their final stages and universities within the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), helping them review and prepare for their final exams.

The head of the honorary unit in the Zainabiyat Division of the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the holy shrine, Ms. Wiam Muhammad Muslim, said, "The courtyard of Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon him) in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) welcomes female students daily from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, providing a suitable study environment to help them prepare for their final exams."

She added that "The holy courtyard provides a calm and comfortable environment for more than 50 female students daily, which helps the students continue their studies smoothly and with focus, within a spiritual atmosphere where the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) is recited."

The Courtyard witnesses an annual influx of female students during exam seasons, due to the services and study-friendly atmosphere it offers, along with the spiritual ambiance that provides students with a sense of reassurance and psychological stability.



/129