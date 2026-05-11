Shia cleric: A New World Order Emerges After Ramadan War

ABNA24 - Speaking at the second explanatory session titled "Iran and the Third Imposed War; From the Perspective of Scholars and Leaders of Religions and Sects," held by the Sheikh Ansari Foundation in Qom, Sayyed Hosseini Kouhsari elaborated on the international dimensions of the "Pioneering and Leading Seminary Charter" on its anniversary. He emphasized that the document transcends a national scope, calling it a global and civilizational manifesto. He noted that the international facet is not merely one aspect among many, but rather the spirit governing all its provisions.

Citing the five identity-forming elements of the seminaries from the perspective of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the official clarified that two of these are entirely global in nature. The first defines the seminary as the front line in the battle against the hegemonic system and global arrogance, while the second envisions the pioneering seminary as a universal and civilization-building entity. He explained that two-fifths of the identity pillars are thus designed with a global outlook, with the international spirit profoundly permeating the remaining three elements as well.

Hosseini Kouhsari stressed that the seminaries are not mere educational institutions but rather the front line of the confrontation with the hegemonic system.

In the thought of the martyred Leader, he explained, the hegemonic system is an intellectual complex with four conditions for its collapse: the U.S. withdrawal from the region, the end of the Zionist regime, the termination of the global hegemonic system, and the decline of Western civilization. He argued that the "Ramadan War" has triggered a strategic transformation across all four of these axes.

In his strategic analysis of the post-war developments, the deputy foreign affairs official declared the world after this war to be fundamentally different from the world before it, marking the birth of a new global dynamic, a new Persian Gulf region, a new Resistance Front, and even a new Europe and America.

Sayyed Hosseini Kouhsari stated that the gap between the pre- and post-Ramadan War era is far greater than a matter of months, noting the proven impotence of international bodies like the United Nations and the Security Council.

"We are at a historic turning point where America has transitioned from direct presence and bullying hegemony toward a managed retreat and a crisis of legitimacy," he said.

The senior scholar pointed to the implosion of international structures, adding that the Zionist regime has fallen from the myth of "absolute superiority" and the slogan "from the Nile to the Euphrates" into an existential crisis and an irreversible strategic erosion. He stressed that once and for all, the spell of American military deterrence was broken in this war.

Commenting on the shifting equations in the Persian Gulf, Hosseini Kouhsari noted that the region has moved beyond absolute political and security dependence on the U.S. towards a stage of smart balancing. The most significant achievement, he said, is the Resistance Front's transition from a phase of "deterrence" to one of "decisiveness" in the region.

He listed the most crucial developments as: unprecedented operational cohesion among the Axis of Resistance, a transition from defensive war to a hybrid offensive war involving military, economic, cognitive, and media dimensions, the transformation of the resistance discourse into an inspiring global model, and a profound theological challenge to Wahhabism and Zionist Christianity, which he described as a massive quake of faith.

On the ideological and theological consequences of the war, Hosseini Kouhsari said the conflict has had its most significant theological impact on the Wahhabi movement. He noted that Wahhabi texts had long insisted the Shia would never engage in a full-scale war with the Jews, but the Ramadan War and the response of the Resistance shattered this myth. Today, many Sunni scholars openly admit they were "thinking wrongly for a lifetime."

He also addressed the crisis among Christian Zionist (Evangelical) groups, who believe a powerful Jewish state in Jerusalem is necessary for the reappearance of Jesus Christ. They are now witnessing, contrary to their doctrine, the decay of the Israeli regime, which constitutes a religious earthquake for them.

Hosseini Kouhsari also highlighted a strategic initiative wherein Iran flipped the script on mediation, bringing Pakistan into the regional equation. He described this as a monumental transformation in regional relations that has neutralized border threats from separatist outfits.

The Deputy for International Affairs emphasized that every seminary student must recognize their global audience. He asserted that entering the civilizational arena requires transformation on three levels: discursive (the formation of a civilization-building and Ummah-building discourse), institutional (changes in seminary documents and programs), and field-level (international activities).

"If our discourse, thought, and action are not on a civilizational scale, we will fall behind in facing the new world," Hosseini Kouhsari warned.

At the event, Hujjat al-Islam Bahari Qaramaleki, Director of the Sheikh Ansari Foundation, noted that the specialized sessions aim to equip socially active seminarians for the "jihad of clarification," noting that many seminarians lack detailed information about critical events like the Ramadan War. He stated that such awareness, particularly on the international front, arms the clergy to fulfill their duty more precisely.





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