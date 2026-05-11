Ayatollah Golpayegani Warns of U.S.–Zionist Efforts to Sow Division Among Muslims

ABNA24 -"Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Golpayegani, a professor of advanced jurisprudence (fiqh) and principles of Islamic law (usul) at the Qom Seminary,referring to the enemies' efforts to create division in society and to diminish and weaken the unity of the people, stated: "America and the Zionists, in the vast arena of global information and media exchange, are continuously trying to take full advantage of the minor issues that exist as differences between Islamic schools of thought in order to create discord, conflict, and weaken unity among Muslims."



He stated: "The goal of American-Zionist lobbies is to weaken unity and ultimately destroy the people. The differences that exist between the schools of thought can be discussed within the framework of scholarly debates, away from issues that enemies could exploit."



This Shia scholar emphasized: "We must keep in mind that the clipping and misrepresentation of content by hostile media can inflict dangerous blows on the body of Islam and the Muslim ummah, and some people do not pay attention to the consequences of these statements."



He stated: "The enemies have been seeking the destruction of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its honorable people for years, but they will take this false illusion to the grave. As long as firm faith and the path of truth, along with unity and solidarity, exist in this nation, defeat has no meaning."



In conclusion, he stressed: "Our nation should appreciate its unity, avoid spaces of discord and tension, magnify unity, and fight against the call of division. Almighty God is with the people of truth, and surely divine victory is near, and the nation of Islamic Iran will have a bright and blessed future."



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