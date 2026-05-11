Iran Army shoots down enemy spy drone in southwest

Iran's Army has announced the interception and destruction of an enemy reconnaissance drone over the southwest of the country, carried out by the country's integrated air defence network.

In an official statement, the Army's Public Relations Office said early on Monday that the hostile surveillance drone was downed by systems operating under the command of Iran's Joint Air Defence Headquarters.

"A short while ago, one enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed in the southwestern region by the systems of the integrated air defence network, under the command of the Joint Air Defence Headquarters," the statement read.

No further details were provided regarding the drone's origin, type, point of entry, or the precise location of the intercept.



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