Book on “Bridging Faiths: Islam and Christianity in Iran–Austria Cultural Relations” published

ABNA24 - Iran’s cultural attaché in Austria has released a new book recognized as a significant contemporary contribution to the field of interfaith dialogue concerning Iran and Austria.The recently published book, “Bridging Faiths: Islam and Christianity in Iran–Austria Cultural Relations,” offers a strategic and comprehensive perspective on interfaith dialogue between Islam and Christianity within the context of Iranian-Austrian cultural relations.

Published in Vienna by Unidialogue and compiled by the Iranian House of Wisdom research team with the efforts of the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria, this work employs a historical, analytical, and forward-looking approach to examine the religious and cultural interactions between the two nations.



The book underscores that interfaith dialogue in the contemporary world has evolved beyond a theological necessity into a fundamental requirement for human civilization’s survival and development, and for achieving lasting global peace.



Facing the complex challenges of the 21st century, including rapid technological advancements, shifting human relationships, geopolitical tensions, the shortcomings of the global political order, identity crises, fear-mongering about religions, and the rise of extremism, the authors contend that constructive dialogue between Islam and Christianity can bridge misunderstandings and foster mutual comprehension. Thus, interfaith dialogue holds fundamental importance not only theologically but also culturally, socially, politically, and economically, contributing to peaceful coexistence, reduced tensions, social justice, and human dignity.



Iran and Austria are highlighted as having distinct advantages in fostering interfaith dialogue: Iran, as a major center of Islamic civilization with a rich heritage and deep philosophical-mystical traditions, and Austria, serving as a bridge between East and West with its multicultural experience and role as host to international organizations. The book points to the successful bilateral cooperation between Iran and Austria in this domain, initiated in 1994 through various meetings, academic exchanges, and institutional collaborations, as a prime example of constructive engagement between the Islamic and Christian worlds.



Crucially, the book emphasizes minimizing political interference in interfaith dialogue, advocating for discussions independent of short-term political considerations to allow theological, philosophical, and ethical discourse to flourish.



It also calls for broadening the scope of dialogue beyond theology to include philosophy, humanities, new technologies like AI, arts, literature, and global social issues. The Iranian Cultural Representation in Austria’s efforts to facilitate such broad participation are also noted.



Ultimately, “Bridging Faiths” argues for a shift from a competitive to a collaborative, civilizational approach, positioning Islam and Christianity as responsible partners serving humanity, and presents their cooperation as an indispensable necessity for a future world.



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