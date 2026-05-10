Iranian MP: Actions Against Oil Tankers Violate International Law and Won’t Halt Exports

ABNA24 - The head of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Commission emphasized that actions taken against Iranian oil tankers are contrary to international law. While such measures may have some limited impact, they will not succeed in halting Iran's oil exports.

Hojjat al-Islam Moussa Ahmadi, responding to claims regarding the cessation of Iran's oil exports and damage to the country's oil storage facilities, said: "We have anticipated various scenarios for maintaining oil exports, as well as potential situations involving reduced or halted exports, and appropriate solutions for oil storage and production management have been devised.

"Ahmadi stated that production continues steadily across Iran's various oil fields, and there are no significant issues in this sector.In response to a question about recent enemy actions against Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Commission said: "The actions taken against our tankers violate international rules and laws. Trump has no understanding of the law whatsoever. When the US president speaks openly of piracy, it paves the way for other illegal actions on the international stage.

"He added that such illegal measures effectively undermine maritime security worldwide. "Trump and the Israeli regime have no real commitment to international rules, and many of their actions fall outside the framework of global laws. These behaviors have even called into question the standing of international institutions."

Responding to the release of images from around Kharg Island and claims by certain hostile media outlets about an "oil spill into the sea due to Iran's inability to store oil," Ahmadi said: "No official report has confirmed this so far."



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