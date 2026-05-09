Sheikh Shahriari: Dignity is richest moral concept

ABNA24 - The Secretary General of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought described dignity as the richest moral concept stressing "Mechanization" (or the assimilation of human behavior to machines) is contrary to human dignity.Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari noted that if we were to draw a tree of human virtues from which all virtues stem, "dignity" would be the root or trunk of that tree.

Speaking at the scientific conference on "Ethical Implications of Artificial Intelligence; Ethical Considerations in the Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence Systems" held at the University of Tehran, Hujjat-ul-Islam Shahriari said: "Mechanization" (or the assimilation of human behavior with machines) is against human dignity. If we were to draw a tree of human virtues from which all virtues stem, dignity would be the root or trunk of that tree.



Shahriari said,” Two things are at the top of all values: first, dignity (which relates to human chastity and honor) and second, justice (which relates to human relationships with other humans)” and added,” These two general concepts can be cited in all international forums and are also confirmed by Islamic principles.”



Shahriari referred to the principles that must be maintained regarding use of artificial intelligence, the first of which being artificial intelligence, in its development, should not contradict the consciences of good and evil of humanity. The meaning of humanity is all humans, and the knowledge that humans have about good and evil should be respected when developing artificial intelligence.



He noted that the second principle is the emphasis on self-regulation while the third principle is that human data is fallible. It should be avoided that fallible data becomes the source of device intelligence. This principle becomes an engineering requirement.



According to the cleric, the next principles are that artificial intelligence should not cause harm, foresight is necessary and that monopolization of artificial intelligence must be prevented.



The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought highlighted necessity of monitoring the mechanism for the behavior of robots and intelligent machines.



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