Mamosta Rasti: No power in world can disappoint Islamic Ummah

ABNA24 - The interim Friday Imam of Sanandaj stated: "The duty of all Muslims and those who care about Islam, especially preachers and scholars of true Islam and pure Muhammadan Islam, is to explain pure Islam among the Muslims of the world and to create brotherhood, purity, and sincerity, so that the enemies cannot penetrate the united ranks of the Muslims.

"Mamosta Mohammad Amin Rasti, the interim Friday Imam of Sanandaj, in an interview with the Taghrib News Agency, considered the power of Muslim nations to lie in their unified hand, unity, and empathy, and stated: "No power in the world can disappoint the Islamic Ummah or prevent it from achieving its lofty goals; because the noble religion of Islam is the truth and is universal, it has answers for all of today's issues and is responsive to all the problems and difficulties of the people."



Mamosta Rasti stated: "The condition for this is that the enemies are not able to penetrate the ranks of the Muslims and reopen old, lingering differences and create new ones."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "The duty of all Muslims and those who care about Islam, especially preachers and scholars of true Islam and pure Muhammadan Islam, is to explain pure Islam among the Muslims of the world and to create brotherhood, purity, and sincerity, so that the enemies cannot penetrate the united ranks of the Muslims."



He stated: "The enemies of Islam have repeatedly sought the decline and destruction of Muslims by creating discord alongside hard war; but as long as the Holy Quran governs among the Muslims, achieving their goals is impossible."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "The hands of the filthy American-Zionist axis are stained with the blood of innocent people around the world. The rulers of Islamic countries should turn back from their mistaken path and, like the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the free people of the world, adhere to their Islamic beliefs in order to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals."



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