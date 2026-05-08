Iran Navy seizes ‘Ocean Koi’ oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has seized Ocean Koi oil tanker, “which was trying to disrupt the export of oil and the interests of the Iranian nation.”

“Implementing the decision of the Supreme National Security Council and with a judicial ruling, the Army Navy seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi, which was carrying Iranian oil and tried to take advantage of the situation in the region to harm and disrupt the oil exports and the interests of the Iranian nation,” said the Army Public Relations Office in a statement on Friday.

The announcement said that in this operation, the commandos of the Army Navy “directed the violating oil tanker to the southern coast of Iran and handed it over to the judicial authorities.”

The statement added that the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will “vigorously defend the interests and assets of the Iranian nation in the territorial waters of the country and will not tolerate any violator or aggressor.”