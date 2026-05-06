Sunni Imam: Martyr Imam Khamenei always spoke with language of truth, certainty

ABNA24 - Sheikh Khalil Afra, a member of the secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning of Sunni Religious Schools in the country and the Sunni interim Friday prayer leader of Kangan, stated in the international webinar "Martyr Khamenei; Self-Sacrificer for Islam," which was held this morning (Tuesday) by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought: "O brothers, speaking of the virtues and excellences of the Martyr Imam, Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, is countless."



In this regard, he stated: "Among the excellences of the Martyr Imam is that he always spoke with the language of truth and certainty, defended the sanctities of Muslims, and always called Muslims to unity and brotherhood. In this context, he organized the Islamic Unity Conference every year in Iran, in which scholars from more than 50 Islamic countries participated and spoke about Islamic unity and brotherhood."



Sheikh Afra, stating that the Martyr Imam relied on authentic Quranic verses and narrations in his call for Islamic unity, said: "We must discuss the virtues and excellences of the Martyr Imam in our gatherings. He was a mujahid throughout his life and left this world through martyrdom. Just as he always asked God for martyrdom in his meetings and speeches, God granted him martyrdom, just as the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: 'Whoever sincerely and with devotion asks God for martyrdom, God will grant him the status and rank of the martyrs, even if he dies in his bed.'"



/129