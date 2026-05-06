Mamosta Barati: America, by entering war with Iran, showed that it is a scarecrow in military field

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of the city of Azgaleh said: "The Americans, by entering the war with Iran, practically showed that they are nothing but a scarecrow in the military field. In a way, the Ramadan War revealed the hollow and false image of the invincible American army to the whole world.

"Mamosta Molla Mohammad Barati, referring to the recent events in the region, stated: "With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and its management by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, we practically see that the enemies have been caught in the worst economic situation in the energy sector."



The Friday Prayer Leader of the city of Azgaleh said: "A large part of the world's oil and gas passes through the Middle East, and this has caused the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and its control by the Islamic Republic to put double pressure on foreigners, especially the Americans and their allies."



This Sunni cleric added: "Yesterday, the Americans announced that they intend to break this siege and, with much media propaganda, announced a major operation. But we saw again that their major operation was only in words and in posts on social media by their narcissistic president."



Mamosta Barati reminded: "The interesting point is that the President of the United States, who introduces himself as the president of the world's greatest superpower, publishes many posts daily, a large part of which have become a source of mockery and laughter for the world. Some other of these posts contain delusional statements that have portrayed America as a great liar in the world."



This Sunni cleric reminded: "The Americans, by entering the war with Iran, practically showed that they are nothing but a scarecrow in the military field. In a way, the Ramadan War revealed the hollow and false image of the invincible American army to the whole world."



Mamosta Barati stated: "Today, America is in the worst possible situation in terms of prestige because, despite the full support of Arab countries and the Zionists for the American army, we all saw that in the 40-day war, they not only achieved nothing, but also the global reputation of the United States and its delusional president was destroyed."



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