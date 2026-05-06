Scientific Academy at Al-Abbas Shrine organizes a religious trip for students of its Quranic projects in Karbala

ABAN24 - The Scientific Quranic Academy at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized a religious trip to the shrine of the two Imams al-Jawadain (peace be upon them) for students of the Quranic projects held in Karbala.

The director of the Holy Quran Institute in Karbala, affiliated with the Academy, Sheikh Jawad Al-Nasrawi, said: "The organization of this trip aims to strengthen religious ties, provide recreation, and reduce psychological stress."

He added that "the travel program included a visit to the Kadhemiyah holy shrine and the shrine of the great companion Salman al-Mohammadi, with the aim of increasing students' connection to their religious heritage and familiarizing them with sacred and historical sites."



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