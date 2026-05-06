Bayn Al-Haramain Department provides 20 electric shuttle vehicles to transport visitors to al-Abbas shrine

ABNA24 - The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 20 modern electric shuttle vehicles to facilitate the transportation of visitors heading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Mr. Hussam Al-Hamdani, said that "this step comes in response to the increasing human influx that the holy city of Karbala is witnessing," pointing out that "the vehicles effectively contribute to enhancing the flow of movement and alleviating the burden on visitors, especially the elderly and people with special needs."

He added that "the department has equipped 20 electric shuttle vehicles that are environmentally friendly, featuring modern technologies ensuring safety and high performance efficiency, in addition to being suitable for the nature of movement within the old city of Karbala, which witnesses a high density of visitors."

Al-Hamdani explained that "this initiative is part of a series of continuous service projects aimed at enhancing the services provided to visitors, and at the same time reflects the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine's commitment to improving the services offered to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)."



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