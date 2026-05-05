Mechanisms Department clarifies work of Control Division in serving visitors, supporting departments of Al-Abbas Shrine

ABNA24 - The Mechanisms Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine clarified the operational mechanism of its Control Division in serving the visitors and supporting the departments of the holy shrine.

The head of the department, Mr. Ahmed Jassem, said: "The department operates on a shift system throughout the day, divided into three shifts: morning, evening, and night, to provide transportation and support services for the visitors and the departments of the holy shrine."

He added that "the department consists of several units, including the emergency medical unit, which is responsible for transporting urgent medical cases from the old city to medical outposts and hospitals, and the duties unit, which is specialized in transporting officials and religious figures, and ensuring the movement of personnel and materials within and outside the holy city of Karbala."

He explained that "the department includes specialized staff for washing, lubricating, and maintaining buses regularly, in addition to the personnel unit responsible for employe affairs, and the barcode unit concerned with data collection, statistics, and periodic reports," noting that "the department relies on a comprehensive electronic system for task management and organization."



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