Israel committing genocide in Gaza, Washington complicit - Former US official

ABAN24 - Former US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has held the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for what she described as a “genocide” in Gaza, accusing the United States of being complicit.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Sherman said Netanyahu’s policies have led to genocide in Gaza and destabilized the Middle East, adding that the United States is part of this process.

She explained that US policy is deeply intertwined with its relationship with Israel across many areas and that these ties require reassessment.

Sherman’s remarks carry particular weight given her long diplomatic career, including her role as deputy secretary of state during the administration of former President Barack Obama. Her comments come at a time when the current US administration faces growing criticism over its military and political support for Israel, despite the heavy toll of casualties in Gaza and the scale of destruction across the territory, alongside increasing calls to reevaluate ties with Israel and condition them on respect for international law.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, Israel has so far killed 817 Palestinians and injured 2,296 others in violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect.

The agreement was reached following two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on October 8, 2023, with US support. The war has since continued in various forms, leaving more than 72,000 killed, over 172,000 injured, and widespread devastation affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.



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