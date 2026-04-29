Iranian community Istanbul holds memorial for martyrs of Minab school

ABNA24 - A solemn memorial ceremony honoring the young martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyiba School tragedy in Minab was held at the Husayniyya of Istanbul, drawing a deeply moved gathering of Iranians residing in the Turkish metropolis. The ceremony, steeped in grief and solidarity, saw attendees pay tribute to the innocent students whose lives were tragically cut short.

The gathering coincided with the blessed anniversary of the birth of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (PBUH), lending the occasion a profound spiritual dimension. Istanbul's Husayniyya opened its doors to a ceremony where sorrow and togetherness intertwined, as the memory of the fallen children of Minab weighed heavily on hearts both inside Iran and far beyond its borders.

Iranian families, youth, and students residing in Istanbul converged on the Husayniyya in significant numbers, transforming the venue into a sanctuary of collective mourning. In an atmosphere both intimate and deeply affecting, they stood shoulder to shoulder to honor the memory of these blameless children.

From the very first moments, the atmosphere inside the Husayniyya was unmistakably charged. A heavy silence punctuated by quiet sobs, tears streaming freely down faces, and hushed whispers in every corner of the hall bore witness to the depth of grief that had drawn this expatriate community together.

The proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by remembrances of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) and elegies that enveloped the gathering in an air of mourning and spirituality. Attendees, hearts laden with sorrow, rose together in prayerful murmurs, keeping alive the memory of children whose loss has left a shared wound upon countless souls.

In recent years, the Husayniyya of Istanbul has emerged as a vibrant hub for religious and cultural programs serving the Iranian diaspora in the city. Through cultivating a warm and spiritually nourishing environment, it has provided a vital platform for Iranians to come together on occasions both joyful and sorrowful.

The holding of such a ceremony—thousands of kilometers from home—demonstrates the unbreakable emotional and cultural bonds that tether Iranians abroad to their homeland and to one another. It is a bond that, in moments of joy and in moments of tragedy alike, draws them together and keeps the flame of solidarity burning bright, even in the heart of exile.



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