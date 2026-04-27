Iran's Pasteur Institute Continues Vaccine Production Despite US-Israeli Strike Damage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of the Pasteur Institute of Iran says the complex is continuing its essential services, noting that production and distribution of vaccines are proceeding as planned despite the damage caused by US-Israeli missile strikes.

Referring to the vaccination week, Ehsan Mostafavi said on Sunday that the primary services of the Pasteur Institute revolve around vaccine production and the provision of diagnostic and health services.

In addition to these key areas, the institute plays a significant role in research, technology, and education, he added.

Despite recent damages to the institute's central complex on Pasteur Street—where vital diagnostic, health, research, and educational services are offered—Mostafavi affirmed that vaccine production and distribution are proceeding according to the established schedules.

Mostafavi further pointed out that while some research and development operations, previously conducted at the Tehran complex, may be affected in the long term, the essential infrastructure for vaccine production remains intact.

This includes the production of critical biological products such as serums, diagnostic kits, and antigens—elements crucial for public health interventions.

In terms of current vaccine production, he said, the Pasteur Institute is actively producing vaccines for hepatitis, B.C., rabies, and COVID-19.

Mostafavi also highlighted that hepatitis B and B.C. vaccines are integral to the immunization schedule for all Iranian children at birth.

He further expressed pride in the institute's contributions to the national health infrastructure, reinforcing the importance of vaccine production in the fight against infectious diseases.

On April 2, American and Israeli warplanes deliberately struck the Pasteur Institute of Iran in central Tehran, a 105-year-old biomedical research center and national heritage site.

In moments, laboratories that had produced life-saving vaccines for generations were reduced to rubble. International legal experts have condemned the attack as a war crime and an assault on the very foundations of public health sovereignty.

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