Paper: Zionists did not show mercy even to statue of Jesus either

Ahlul-bayt News Agency – ABNA: A published image of a criminal soldier of the Zionist regime shows him destroying the statue of Jesus Christ (PBUH) on the outskirts of the village of Dabal, located in southern Lebanon.



According to Al Jazeera, the publication of this image, which has been viewed by more than 5 million users on X so far, has sparked a wide wave of anger and disgust among Christians around the world.



This is while the Zionists initially tried to impute the above image to a artificial intelligence fabrication, but it later became clear that the published image is completely real and documented.



The cyberspace users have strongly reacted the West's silence on the Zionist soldiers and settlers, attacks on religious symbols and places.



A Palestinian representative in the Knesset, Ahmed Tibi, wrote on his Facebook account: “Those who blow up mosques and churches in Gaza and spit in the faces of Christian clergies in occupied Quds without any punishment are not afraid of destroying the statue of Jesus (PBUH) and publishing its images. Perhaps these racists have also learned from Donald Trump to insult Jesus (PBUH) and Pope Leo!”



So far, a large number of activists, academics and writers have condemned the desecration of this statue.



During the genocidal war in Gaza, Zionist forces have repeatedly attacked religious sites, including mosques and churches.



According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, settlers attacked or damaged 45 mosques in the occupied West Bank during last year.



The Religious Freedom Data Center (RFDC) documented at least 201 incidents of violence against Christians between January 2024 and September 2025.



These acts were mostly perpetrated by Orthodox Jews and against international clergy or individuals carrying Christian symbols.



Most of these incidents, which included various forms of harassment including spitting, obscenity, destruction of property, and physical attacks, occurred in the Old City of Quds, or East Quds.



By: Abu Farwah



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