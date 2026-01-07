Israel, Morocco sign joint military action plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army and Morocco signed a joint military action plan for 2026 during a meeting held this week in Tel Aviv, a notable move that comes amid escalating regional tensions and the continued aggression against the Palestinian territories.

Media sources reported that the third meeting of the Joint Military Committee (JMC) between the two sides was held amid mounting regional security challenges, with the occupation army’s spokesperson announcing in Arabic that the agreement on the action plan had been finalized.

The meeting was held under the supervision of the Planning Directorate and the Directorate of Foreign Relations in the occupation army, and with the participation of senior military leaders from both parties, where the agenda included intensive technical and professional meetings.

The program included field visits to Israeli military units, defense industry companies, and a number of security institutions, in addition to organizing a strategic forum dedicated to discussing prospects for military cooperation and identifying its areas and future goals.

The forum focused on strengthening coordination and building military capabilities in the long term, within the framework of expanding the security partnership between the two sides.

