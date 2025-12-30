Public anger grows in Morocco as Gaza conflict intensifies opposition to normalization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Moroccans took to the streets across several cities this week to mark the fifth anniversary of Morocco’s normalization agreement with Israel, voicing solidarity with Palestinians and condemning what they described as genocide against civilians in Gaza, particularly women and children.

The demonstrations coincided with the anniversary of Morocco’s December 2020 decision to restore diplomatic ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal, a move that has remained controversial domestically. The protests also unfolded amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which humanitarian organizations and UN agencies say has caused unprecedented civilian casualties and destruction.

On Monday, rallies were held in Rabat, Tangier, Tetouan, Meknes, and Khouribga, according to organizers and local media. The events were organized by civil society groups, including the Moroccan Organization for Supporting Ummah Causes and the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine.

In Rabat, demonstrators gathered outside parliament, chanting slogans and holding banners reading “Freedom for Palestine,” “Stop all forms of normalization,” and “End the genocide and starvation.” Palestinian flags were raised, and speakers denounced Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as genocide.

Organizers estimated turnout in the hundreds nationwide. The rallies were peaceful and intended as solidarity actions to highlight what protesters called mass violations of international humanitarian law.

The Moroccan Organization for Supporting Ummah Causes, a leading opponent of normalization since 2020, reiterated its rejection of cooperation with Israel in statements marking the anniversary, describing the Gaza war as genocide against Palestinians.

The group has long argued that normalization contradicts public sentiment in Morocco, especially given the scale of civilian casualties in Gaza. In September 2020, it urged Moroccans to oppose normalization through peaceful protests and advocacy.

Five years later, the organization says opposition remains strong, citing ongoing demonstrations, public statements, and boycott campaigns against Israeli-linked academic, cultural, and economic activities as proof of sustained resistance.

In a report released for the anniversary, the group detailed what it called a significant expansion of Morocco–Israel relations since 2020, noting over 40 agreements signed in security, defense, trade, tourism, research, and technology.

It also reported more than 20 official visits exchanged between Moroccan and Israeli officials, including military and security representatives. Trade volumes, once minimal, have reportedly surpassed $300 million annually, with a trade imbalance favoring Israel.

The statement further referenced cooperation in surveillance systems, drones, and intelligence technologies, as well as joint cultural, tourism, and sports initiatives, many of which sparked public protests.

The anniversary comes as the Gaza war continues to raise global alarm. UN agencies and humanitarian groups report tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and injuries since October 2023, with women and children making up a large share. Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, with reconstruction costs estimated in the tens of billions.

Civil society groups in Morocco have described these events as genocide against Palestinians, echoing some international legal experts and human rights advocates. Protesters argued that maintaining ties with Israel is incompatible with mass civilian suffering.

Moroccan authorities have not issued new statements in response to the anniversary protests. Since 2020, the government has emphasized the strategic and economic benefits of normalization while reaffirming support for Palestinian rights and a two-state solution.

The issue remains politically sensitive, with public anger intensifying during the Gaza war. While official ties with Israel continue, popular opposition has become more visible during periods of heightened violence.

