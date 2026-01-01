Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization at forefront of medical science: Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), says the organization is now operating “at the forefront” of medical science through advancements in plasma technology, radiopharmaceuticals, and deuterium-based innovations.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new wound care unit for martyrs of the nuclear industry at Al-Zahra Educational and Medical Center in Isfahan, Eslami said the clinic is the twelfth in the country to employ cold plasma technology for wound treatment.

He said that over the past two years, approximately 2,500 patients have been treated in these specialized clinics, achieving full recovery.

“By offering a combination of plasma technology, radiopharmaceuticals, and deuterium applications to the medical community, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has taken effective steps in developing new treatment methods and today stands at the forefront in this field,” Eslami told reporters.

Eslami pointed out that Iran’s achievements in producing radiopharmaceuticals and advanced medical solutions place the country on par with leading nations, if not ahead in certain areas.