Prayer of Hadrat Fatima Al-Zahra

This prayer is prayed to seek fulfillment if legitimate desires. It can be prayed any time, or any day, but Friday is strongly recommended.



Pray this prayer exactly like 2 units Fajr prayer, with the following adjustments.



(a) In the first unit after Sooratul Faatih'ah recite Sooratul Qadr 100 times.



(b) In the second unit after recitation of Sooratul Faatih'ah, recite Sooratul Ikhlaas 100 times.



(c) After Salaam recite "S'alaawaat", (O Allah send blessings on Mohammad and on the children of Mohammad),



"Bismillaahir-Rah'maanir-Rah'eem", and Tasbih of hadrat Fatima Zahraa (a.s.), then recite the following supplication:



ENGLISH TRANSLATION:



O Allah send blessings on Mohammad and on the progeny of Mohammad.



In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.



Glory be to the Lord of Honor, and Sublime Authority;



Glory be to the Lord of Majesty and Exalted Greatness;



Glory be to the Lord of eternal Pride.



Glory be to He Who is Splendor and Beauty;



Glory be to He Who is Light and Dignity;



Glory be to He Who makes out the footprints of the ant on the stone;



Glory be to He Who knows (the exact time and place) the bird dips down through the air;



Glory be to He Who is like this and no one (other than Him) is like this.



O Allah, send blessings on Mohammad and on the progeny of Mohammad.



(d) Go into Sajdah and beseech Allah for obtaining fulfillment of your legitimate desires.



(e) And recite the following supplication:



O Allah, send blessings on Mohammad and on the progeny of Mohammad.



In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.



O He, besides Whom, there is no lord, to be invoked;



O He, above Whom, there is no god to be feared;



O He, except Whom, there is no master, to be obeyed;



O He, Who has no counselor to be approached



O He, Who has no attendant to be bribed;



O He, Who has no door keeper, to be fooled;



O He, Who gives not but generously and liberally, (No matter) how many are the demands, and (deals not)with numerous sins but mercifully and kindly;



Send blessings on Mohammad and His progeny.



and do (as I request) ... (mention your desires).



/129