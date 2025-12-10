Merits of Tasbih of Lady Fatima Zahraa (a.s.)

Allahu Akbar - 34 times, Alhamdulillah - 33 times and Subhanallah - 33 times.



This is what we call the Tasbeeh of Sayeda Fatima (a.s.)



The Tasbeeh of lady Fatima Zahraa (s.a.) is from the emphatically recommended acts of worship in the Islamic Shariat. It has immense significance in the eyes of the infallible Imams (a.s.) and the Shiite jurists. It is a simple act of worship from the aspect of performance; however, its effect, reward and merit are abundant. This can be gauged from the fact that when the Holy Prophet (pbuh&hh) wished to impart this act of worship to his daughter lady Zahraa (s.a.), he declared,



‘O Fatima! I have granted you something that is superior to a maidservant and to the world and everything in it.’ (Aasaar o Asraare Tasbeehe Zahraa (s.a.), Pg. 7)



In this context Imam Muhammad Baqir (a.s.) informs, ‘Allah is not worshipped by anything more meritorious than the Tasbeeh of Fatima Zahraa (s.a.). Had there been any worship superior to it, most surely the Holy Prophet (pbuh&hh) would have granted it to lady Fatima (s.a.).’ (Wasaaelush Shia, Vol 4 Pg. 1024)



Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) says about the dearness of this Tasbeeh in the eyes of the Imams of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.):



“Reciting Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) everyday after every prayer is liked by me more than reciting one thousand units of (mustahab) prayer”. (Al-Kafi, Kitabus Salaat)



Reciting this Tasbeeh results in forgiveness of sins. In a tradition, Imam Mohammad Baqir (a.s.) says:



“One who recites the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) and then seeks forgiveness, will be forgiven”. (Wasaaelush Shia Vol 4, Pg. 1023)



It also results in driving Shaitan away and in the satisfaction of Allah as tradition from Imam Mohammad Baqir (a.s.) says: “(Reciting Tasbeeh) drives away Shaitan and makes results in the satisfaction of Allah”. (Wasaaelush Shia Vol 4, Pg. 1023)



Reciting Tasbeeh regularly delivers the reciter from adversities in this world as well as the hereafter. One of the graceful effects of the regular recitation of the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) is that it delivers the reciter from adversities and hardships in this world as well as the hereafter. Thus one should not ignore its benefits and effects and should not be careless and lazy in its recitation



In this connection, Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) says to one of his companions:



“You do adhere to it and be regular about its recitation, for surely one who is steadfast upon its recitation will not encounter adversity.” (Al-Kafi, Kitabus Salaat, Pg. 343)



How to recite Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.):



According to a tradition from Imam Jafar Sadiq, one should recite Allaho Akbar 34 times, Alhamdolillah 33 times and Subhaanallah 33 times. (Behaarul Anwaar Vol 85, Pg. 334)



Reciting Tasbeeh immediately after prayer



Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) should be recited immediately on completion of prayer. This entails that as soon as the reciter has finished the prayer, he should remain seated in the same position of Tashahud without moving his feet and doing any other thing, immediately he should commence the recitation of the Tasbeeh. The reciting of Tasbeeh immediately on completion of prayer has a special excellence, which is not there otherwise.



The above statement can be evidenced by the following tradition of Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) wherein he states: “One who recites the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) before even moving his feet, Allah will forgive him..” (At-Tahzeeb of Shaikh Toosi (r.a.), Vol 2, Pg. 105)



Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) has said:



“One who recites the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) after a wajib prayer before he stretches out his legs ( i.e. he recites the Tasbeeh while he is in the posture of Tashahud), then Jannat becomes wajib upon him” (Falaahus Saael by Ibne Taaoos (r.a.), Pg. 165)



Another tradition from Imam Sadiq (a.s.) says:



“One who glorifies Allah after the obligatory prayer through the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.), and then follows it up by saying ‘Laa elaaha illallaho’, Allah will forgive his sins.” (Al-Kafi, Kitabus Salaat, Pg. 342)



Reciting the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) before sleeping



Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) says:



“One who recites the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) at the time of going to bed, he will be accounted amongst those who have remembered Allah a lot.” (Wasaaelush Shia Vol 4, Pg. 1026)



In the book ‘Wasaaelush Shia’ there is a tradition from Imam Mohammad Baqir (a.s.) which says that at the time of going to bed, Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.)and then Maoozatain (Surah Falaq and Surah Naas) and Ayatul Kursi should be recited.



Teaching the recitation of Tasbeeh to the children



In this connection, Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) says:



“O Abu Haroon! We order our children to recite the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) in the same manner as we order them for the performance of prayer ” (Al-Kafi, Kitabus Salaat, Pg. 343)



Reciting Tasbeeh made out of the Turbah of grave of Imam Husain (a.s.)



It is better that the Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) be made of the pure Turbah (soil) of the grave of Imam Husain (a.s.)



It has been narrated from Imam of the Era (a.t.f.s.),



“One who just holds the Tasbeeh made out of the soil of the grave of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and does not do any Zikr, even then for him will be written the reward of having recited the Azkaar” (Wasaaelush Shia Vol 4, Pg. 1033)



Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.) says:



“One zikr or Isteghfaar recited on the Tasbeeh made out of the soil of the grave of Imam Hussein (a.s.) is equal to 70 such zikr recited on any other thing.” (Wasaaelush Shia Vol 4, Pg. 1033)



Some noteworthy points:



1. One of the conditions of worship, rather the most important of them all, is being attentive in its performance. This is specially so in the recitation of Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.).



2. There should be continuity in the recitation of the Tasbeeh without any interruptions. This has been the practice of our holy Imams (a.s.) (Al- Kaafi, Kitaabus Salaat, Pg. 343 )



1. In case one has a doubt regarding the number of Azkaar that he has recited, then he should start again. This is according to a tradition from Imam Sadiq (a.s.) (Al- Kaafi, Kitaabus Salaat, Pg. 342 )



Thus, by the grace of Allah and the blessings of Imam Mahdi (a.t.f.s.), we have come to realize the importance of reciting Tasbeeh of lady Zahraa (s.a.) and its merits. We pray to Allah to grant us the Taufeeq that we may be regular in its recitation.



