Imam Khomeini's Message About Hadrat Fatima

10 December 2025 - 09:38
Source: Al-Maaref
Imam Khomeini said:

"If Hadrat Fatima (a.s.) was a man, she would be a Prophet." Imam Khomeini (May his secret be sacred)

"If she was a man, she would be on the place of the God’s Prophet."

"She was the essence of humanity."

"She was a divine creature who appeared in human body."

"Hadrat  Fatima (a.s.) was a woman who came up to all the prophets’ hopes and desires."

"She manifested all the honorable character and prestige. She was not an ordinary woman."

"She was a divine woman and the sign of humanity. She is the pride of the world."

