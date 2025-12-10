Imam Khomeini's Message About Hadrat Fatima

Imam Khomeini said:



"If Hadrat Fatima (a.s.) was a man, she would be a Prophet." Imam Khomeini (May his secret be sacred)



"If she was a man, she would be on the place of the God’s Prophet."



"She was the essence of humanity."



"She was a divine creature who appeared in human body."



"Hadrat Fatima (a.s.) was a woman who came up to all the prophets’ hopes and desires."



"She manifested all the honorable character and prestige. She was not an ordinary woman."



"She was a divine woman and the sign of humanity. She is the pride of the world."