Report: With Truce in Comma, Washington and Tel Aviv Eye Permanent Gaza Occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several months have gone since the Gaza ceasefire was reached. A ceasefire that was planned to upgrade to the second phase in a month is still lagging in the first phase, without signs of going to the next phase. On Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Al Jazeera that Israel has obviously violated the truce deal in Gaza.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported for Channel 12 that the Trump administration intends to announce the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire before Christmas, which is only weeks away.

He wrote that the fragile Gaza ceasefire, brokered by Washington, stands as Trump’s foremost foreign policy achievement to date during his second term. Following the near-complete implementation of the first phase, Washington is now pushing to move to the second phase to prevent the collapse of the truce and avert a resumption of hostilities.

However, it appears that the Israelis have not yet fulfilled all their commitments under the first phase, and the Gaza truce has, in practice, failed to achieve all its initial objectives. The Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom, citing an Israeli source, also reported that the Trump administration is exerting significant pressure [on Tel Aviv] regarding the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and an expedited transition to it, even though the first phase remains incomplete with many of its conditions unfulfilled.

Destruction of occupied regions in Gaza

In an shocking investigation, the French daily Le Monde has revealed that Israeli occupation forces have systematically razed entire areas of the Gaza Strip from which they were supposed to withdraw under current agreements. The report, based on satellite imagery analysis and on-the-ground testimonies, indicates these widespread demolitions continued even during the implementation of the ongoing ceasefire.

Satellite images published by the newspaper meticulously document large-scale, organized destruction by the Israeli army in the cities of Rafah and eastern Khan Younis. The visuals show dozens of buildings completely leveled. Further corroborating evidence from aerial photos and eyewitness accounts confirms extensive destruction in other Gaza areas, including the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Crucially, Le Monde stresses that this destructive activity occurred while the ceasefire deal between the parties was in effect. This timing has intensified concerns over potential violations of international obligations and the terms of the truce itself.

This comes while the massive destruction during the truce time is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and this does not seem to provide a sustainable condition to move to implementation of the second phase.

About 600 times violation of ceasefire

This is happening while Gaza is currently under a ceasefire, which the Israeli military has already violated 591 times. These violations include direct firing at civilians, shelling the homes and tents of displaced people, ground incursions, arbitrary arrests, and widespread destruction of houses.

During this same ceasefire period, the occupying army has carried out 164 instances of direct fire, 25 ground incursion operations, 280 airstrikes and artillery attacks, and 118 deliberate demolitions of homes and civilian facilities. These actions constitute a blatant violation of international law and an organized collective crime.

Palestinians being killed during truce

Another piece of evidence that exposes the occupying forces’ ceasefire violations in Gaza is the relentless rise in civilian casualties during this supposed period of calm. Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Network of NGOs in Gaza, announced on Saturday that 367 people have been killed since the truce too effect in the coastal enclave.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the statistics from the ceasefire’s announcement on October 11, 2025, to the present are as follows:

-367 killed

-953 injured

-624 bodies recovered from under the rubble

The overall published toll from the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, now stands at 70,354 killed and 171,030 injured.

Palestinian sources further report that even now, under the ceasefire, approximately 4,000 children urgently require medical evacuation from Gaza and specialized care abroad. Their lifeline has been severed, however, as the Israeli authorities continue to block all exit routes. It has also been reported that around 70 children in Gaza have been martyred since the ceasefire began.

Blocking aid to Gaza

Despite clear commitments to allow thousands of aid trucks daily into Gaza during the ceasefire, Israeli authorities continue to systematically block sufficient and necessary humanitarian convoys, strangling the besieged enclave.

In a televised interview with the Al-Ashira program on Gaza’s Al-Mamlaka network, Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Network of NGOs in Gaza, issued an urgent warning. He stated that the lives of between 17,000 and 18,000 sick and wounded individuals depend on medical evacuation through the Rafah crossing. Al-Shawa emphasized that Israeli occupation forces are obligated by agreement to open the border crossings in both directions.

On shelter needs, Al-Shawa clarified that a mere 10 percent of the required tents have entered Gaza, while thousands of trucks laden with humanitarian aid have been barred from entering by Israeli forces.

Echoing this alarm, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader, told Al Jazeera that the human situation is catastrophic.

“Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks daily, not just 600,” he stated, adding: “The occupiers are preventing the entry of certain items into Gaza as if we are still in the midst of war.”

The scale of the obstruction is staggering. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, reports that Tel Aviv is holding approximately 6,000 trucks loaded with food and relief supplies at the crossings, enough to cover Gaza’s basic needs for three full months. This stockpile includes hundreds of thousands of tents and blankets for 1.3 million displaced people.

The medical system faces total collapse. Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, announced the territory is confronting a pharmaceutical “catastrophe.” 54 percent of essential medicines are unavailable, 40 percent of emergency drugs have run out, and 71 percent of medical supplies are depleted. He revealed that the World Health Organization currently has 3,000 trucks of medical equipment ready in Egypt’s Al-Arish, but Israeli authorities are denying then entry.

New form of occupation under “multinational forces” name

Amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Gaza, some analysts argue that Washington and Tel Aviv are working in tandem to pave the way for imposing an international trusteeship on the enclave, a plan that would see a multinational enforcement force disarm the resistance factions and reshape Gaza in line with Israeli and American post-war vision.

Reports also indicate that in recent months, a series of meetings have been held at the US coordination center in Kiryat Gat, in southern Israel, with the participation of more than 20 Arab and Western countries. The Palestinian Information Center says the aim of these sessions is to develop a command structure, determine deployment mechanisms, dismantle tunnels and resistance infrastructure, and establish a new command-and-control system.

Still, despite the intensive Israeli and American push, formation of such a force faces serious obstacles since this force is expected to, in practice, act under the control of Tel Aviv and so the Palestinians, especially Gazans, will not cooperate with such a force. In other words, cooperation with such a force can undermine the Palestinian rights, including that for self-determination, and will turn Gaza into a region under permanent foreign watch. In this case, Gaza will return to be a scene for resistance of Palestinians to a new occupation force, one that can deploy to Gaza under the name of “international forces” still carrying traits of an occupying force.



