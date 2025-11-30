Hamas calls for global solidarity on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has urged greater international mobilization against the occupation and its crimes targeting the Palestinian people and their land.

This call was made in a statement issued on the “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” observed annually on November 29.

Hamas emphasized the need for stronger global solidarity with the Palestinian people’s just cause and their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

The Movement praised the widespread popular support for Palestinians, expressing gratitude for both official and grassroots positions backing their national struggle, and called for uniting efforts to strengthen resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas appealed to Arab and Muslim nations, along with free people worldwide, to make November 29 a yearly occasion for reviving international popular action against the occupation and its violations in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

“This year’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes nearly 50 days after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, during which the occupation government has continued daily violations, including demolitions, shelling, assassinations, and blocking humanitarian aid,” Hamas stated.

The Movement further accused the far-right government of intensifying aggression, expanding settlements, and pursuing Judaization schemes in the West Bank and Jerusalem, disregarding international law and resolutions, while facing no effective deterrence against its terrorism and criminal policies.

Hamas underlined that the Palestinian cause is a legitimate national liberation struggle aimed at ending the world’s longest and most brutal settler‑colonial occupation, which poses a grave threat to regional and global security due to its terrorism and contempt for international law and UN resolutions.

/129