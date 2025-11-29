  1. Home
60,000 Worshipers Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Despite Restrictions

29 November 2025 - 08:07
Source: Palestine Info
Around 60,000 Muslims performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions. Police forces were deployed inside and around the mosque, tightening measures at its gates.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, arriving since the early morning hours despite strict military restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation authorities on access to the holy site.

The Islamic Waqf Department reported that approximately 60,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources stated that Israeli police forces were heavily deployed among the worshipers during the Friday sermon, as well as at Bab al-Hadid, Bab al-Majlis, and Bab al-Amoud.

Police officers tightened restrictions at the mosque’s gates, stopping and searching young men, checking their ID cards, and preventing some from entering to perform the prayer.

