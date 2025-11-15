Yemeni Tribes Declare Mobilization in Loyalty to Martyrs and Affirm Full Readiness

AhlulBayt News Agency: The tribes of Safyan District in Amran Governorate held a large tribal gathering on Thursday to declare full mobilization and readiness to confront the conspiracies and schemes of the nation’s enemies, under the slogan “Loyalty to the Blood of Martyrs… Mobilization Continues, and Readiness Remains High.”

The event was attended by the governors of Amran and Al-Jawf, along with security, military, and tribal leaders, who affirmed their willingness to sacrifice in defense of Yemen’s sovereignty and stability while rejecting all forms of treason and collaboration with the enemy.

Participants renewed their pledge of loyalty to the revolutionary leadership, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. They also emphasized the continuation of mobilization, training, and support for the missile force, as well as the provision of men, funds, and weapons until victory is achieved.

The tribes praised the security achievement in dismantling a foreign espionage network linked to American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence services, describing it as a major blow to hostile plots.

The concluding statement warned against any attempt to destabilize the country or aid the enemy, reaffirming full confidence in the revolutionary leadership and readiness to defend the homeland, its sovereignty, and the causes of the Arab and Islamic nation.



