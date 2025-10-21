Yemeni Writer: Gaza’s Resistance Redefines Power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni writer Adnan Abdullah Al-Junaid described the events in Gaza not as a mere military conflict, but as a profound lesson in leadership, coordination, and the power of human will that defies conventional boundaries.

“In times when armies collapse under siege and nations surrender at negotiation tables, Gaza rises from the ashes—a miracle of our era, a sun that refuses to set, a heartbeat that cannot be silenced,” he wrote.

Al-Junaid questioned how Gaza’s resistance has managed to astonish minds, disrupt strategic centers, and redefine the meaning of resistance in an age dominated by brute force. Despite siege, bombardment, and isolation, Gaza remains alive and governed with precision, rising from fire with administrative brilliance.

He attributed this resilience to a unique structure that merges the spirit of jihad with the art of management. Field units operate with clockwork precision, and tunnel networks function like the veins of a living organism.

Resistance in Gaza, he emphasized, is not just armed struggle—it is a system of awareness, organization, and strategic thinking. It plans, produces, and adapts.

Specialized teams handle prisoner exchanges with humanity, maintain internal security, and stabilize markets amid chaos. An underground administrative system coordinates logistics through tunnels, resembling a subterranean state.

The resistance media, he noted, has evolved into an army of awareness—balancing transparency with operational security. Every image and word is deliberate, shaping public opinion with intellect before launching missiles. Gaza fights on three fronts: military, media, and ideology.

In soil meant to be a graveyard, Gaza has built a capital of will, spreading hope through tunnels that pulse like the veins of the Ummah.

Where material logic fails, Gaza’s will and innovation prevail. It has turned siege into strength and despair into awakening. Al-Junaid asked: Has the world ever seen a people transform suffering into possibility?

In politics, Gaza has shown that negotiation is not surrender but another battlefield. It negotiates from strength, treating prisoner exchanges as part of its jihad.

It forces the enemy to admit that willpower cannot be bombed, and compels them to sit at a table carved from resistance. Life under bombardment, he said, is the greatest human miracle.

Western power metrics have collapsed, and American deterrence has failed before a Palestinian child holding a pen to build the future and a stone to defend life.

What unfolds in Gaza is not just war—it is a revolution in thought, a lesson in leadership, management, and faith under fire.

Al-Junaid concluded that when organization is rooted in principle and faith is fused with awareness, miracles emerge. Gaza’s experience should be taught in universities of warfare, management, and humanity.

He saluted Gaza for turning siege into a ladder of miracles, proving that “impossible” is just a word in the dictionary of will. Those who choose justice never fail, and those who walk the path of dignity never lose their way—even in darkness.

