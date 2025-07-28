Video: While holding Palestinian flag, shouting "Wa Islama!" in front of holy Kaaba

According to AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency – ABNA – a pilgrim from Egypt, holding the Palestinian flag, stood before the Kaaba and cried out “Wa Islamah, O Arabs!” along with chants in support of Gaza. Videos of this moment have been widely circulated across social media platforms. Through his impassioned cries, the Egyptian pilgrim expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and protested the siege and starvation imposed on them by Israel.