Nine countries suspended funding to UNRWA amid Gaza war

While 113 days have passed since the war in Gaza and the Palestinian refugees are in very difficult and difficult conditions, some countries that support the Zionist occupation regime have stopped financial aid to UNRWA in a new conspiracy against the Palestinians.Nine countries have as of today temporarily suspended their funding to UNRWA. These decisions threaten the ongoing humanitarian work across the region including and especially in the Gaza Strip.It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the Agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation. The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative authority in the UN system, has already been seized of this very serious matter.UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over 2 million people depending on it for their sheer survival. Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine. The Agency runs shelters for over 1 million people and provides food and primary healthcare even at the height of the hostilities.“In its ruling yesterday, the International Court of Justice ordered that “Israel must take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip”. These measures are aimed at preventing irreparable damage to the rights of Palestinians.“The only way that this can be done is through cooperation with international partners, especially UNRWA as the largest humanitarian actor in Gaza. Some 3,000 core staff out of 13,000 in Gaza continue to report to work, giving their communities a lifeline which can collapse anytime now due to lack of funding.“It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an Agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region.According to the Palestine Information Center, the continuation of the mission of the United Nations Employment Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) is now more necessary than ever in the midst of war.This is despite the fact that after the United States, seven other countries, including Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Finland, and the Netherlands, have stopped providing financial aid to this international agency. An action that was accompanied by the joy and welcome of the occupying Zionists and the protests of the Palestinians.Meanwhile, under the pressure of the Zionist regime, UNRWA has terminated the contract and cooperation of a number of its employees in the Gaza Strip.The Zionists have allegedly claimed that a number of employees of this international organization were involved in the events related to October 7th.The UNRWA Commissioner-General asked the countries that stopped funding to this organization to reconsider their decision.Philippe Lazzarini stated that the suspension of financial aid to UNRWA would endanger its humanitarian activities in certain areas, especially in Gaza.Stopping financial aid to UNRWA and subsequently stopping this international agency's services to Palestinian refugees in the harsh conditions of war will make the situation of Palestinians who need help more difficult than ever./129