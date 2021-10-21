Iran condemns terrorist attack in Damascus

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday strongly denounced a deadly terrorist attack in the Syrian capital.



Khatibzadeh sympathized with the Syrian people and government and the families of the victims.



"The blind and cowardly acts of terrorism are doomed to failure and certainly cannot undermine the determination of the Syrian government and people in the fight against terrorism and the liberation of the occupied territories and the stability of this country," the spokesman said.



The explosion reportedly occurred on Wednesday morning when a Syrian Army crossed a bridge in Damascus.



No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.



Sources say that 13 Syrian Army forces were killed in the terrorist attack.



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