For the third year... The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine holds the (Fatima – peace be upon her – the Path to Salvation) festival in Pakistan

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held the third edition of the (Fatima -peace be upon her- The Way of Salvation) festival in Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).The head of the holy shrine's delegation to Pakistan, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said that the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine launched the activities of the (Fatima – peace be upon her – the path to salvation) festival in Pakistan, in celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).