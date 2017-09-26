Al-Moallem told Russia Today TV in an interview that the US presence on the Syrian territories is illegitimate, saying “we will knock all doors, and when diplomacy will fail, we will see other solutions.”



He added that Syria has informed Russia of its welcome of joining China, Iraq, the UAE and Egypt as observer states to the tracks of Astana agreements.



Al-Moallem renewed Syria’s rejection of the referendum on separating “Kurdistan” in Northern Iraq, affirming Syria’s support to the unity of Iraq.



As for the Israeli repeated aggressions on Syria, al-Moallem said “priority is given now to combating ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations, stressing that Syria will respond to the Israeli raids in case they will continue.





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