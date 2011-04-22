Tunisian court dissolves Ben Ali party

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - Tunisian Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal by the now-defunct Constitutional Democratic Rally party (RCD) against a ruling regarding the dissolution of Ben Ali's ruling party.

On March 9, a judge in the Tunis Court of First Instance Court had ruled that Ben Ali's party be disbanded and its assets and funds liquidated, preventing the RCD from putting forward a candidate in future elections.

The dissolution of the ruling party was one of the public demands that sparked the popular revolution in Tunisia.

Tunisia's interim government has already dissolved the political police and the state security apparatus.

On January 14, nationwide protests in Tunisia resulted in the overthrow of longtime President Ben Ali, who fled to Saudi Arabia.

Tunisia announced later that it had asked Interpol to help arrest Ben Ali, his wife Leila Trabelsi and other members of the ruling family who fled the country during the Tunisian revolution.

On March 7, Tunisian authorities appointed a new government in a move to rid the country of Ben Ali's notorious state security apparatus.

An election has been called on July 24 to choose a national assembly which will rewrite the constitution.

/106