AhlulBayt News Agency: On World Children’s Day, childhood in Gaza remains overshadowed by displacement, poverty and the struggle for survival, forcing many children to work to support their families at the expense of their education and basic rights.

In displacement camps west of Khan Younis, young Khaled al-Sakka divides his time between school and running a makeshift shop selling sweets and biscuits outside his family’s tent. Following his father’s death, he has become the family’s sole breadwinner, carrying responsibilities far beyond his age.

His story reflects a growing reality across southern Gaza, where children sell bread, collect supplies and perform hazardous work to help their families survive. Another child, Musab Alayan, says he longs to return to school, play with friends and enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood, rather than sell bread to support his siblings.

UN agencies warn that Gaza’s children continue to face violence, repeated displacement, exploitation, psychological distress and disrupted education. UNICEF reported that more than 340 children had been killed and over 600 injured since the October 2025 ceasefire, highlighting the continuing toll of the crisis.

Meanwhile, UNICEF and UN agencies have launched a 10-million-euro programme, in partnership with Italy, to strengthen child protection, education, healthcare and nutrition services, targeting more than 28,500 people over 18 months.

For children like Khaled and Musab, however, returning to school and reclaiming a normal childhood remain distant hopes, as the struggle to survive continues to overshadow their dreams and aspirations.

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