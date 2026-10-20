Obama Criticizes Trump Administration Over Actions Against Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former US President Barack Obama has criticized the Donald Trump administration over its actions against Ilhan Omar, a Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, warning that targeting political opponents because of their views threatens the fundamental principles of American democracy.

In a social media post, Obama stressed that the government should not pursue individuals simply because of their political positions. Referring to Omar’s case, he described the administration’s actions as an example of what he characterized as selective pressure against political opponents, saying the issue should concern Americans regardless of their political affiliations.

Obama also referred to reported efforts to revoke Omar’s US citizenship and deport her. According to his account, Omar arrived in the United States with her father at the age of 12 and obtained American citizenship through her father five years later, at the age of 17. Obama argued that if she had been 18 at the time, she would have needed to apply for citizenship independently—a distinction he said had featured in the current administration’s arguments.

“This should enrage every American,” Obama wrote.

He also pointed to Trump’s repeated criticism of Omar, saying the president had frequently targeted the congresswoman and portrayed her as someone who did not belong in the United States.

“Now the administration is doing everything it can to deport this member of Congress,” Obama added.

Reports of Immigration Agents Searching Omar’s Home

Obama’s remarks come amid reports that agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) searched Omar’s home in Washington on Monday, October 12, according to American media reports. The reported search took place several weeks before the congressional midterm elections scheduled for November.

In September, US officials announced the launch of an investigation into possible irregularities in Omar’s immigration documents from the time she entered the United States. Omar and her representatives have repeatedly denied allegations of fraud.

Commenting on the case, Obama warned that using federal government powers against an elected representative because she has criticized the president raises serious questions about the protection of democratic principles in the United States.