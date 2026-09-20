Asra Media Office: Israeli jailers target one detainee per cell in Rakevet prison

ABNA24 - The Asra Media Office (AMO) said on Saturday it had documented a new pattern of abuse carried out by the administration of the underground Rakevet prison against detainees from the Gaza Strip.

According to AMO, Rakevet jailers and guards choose one detainee from each cell for targeted beatings while forcing other prisoners to watch without intervening.

AMO said this new form of abuse aims to break detainees’ resilience, noting that prisoners had already been pressured to drop legal complaints about their harsh detention conditions.

AMO added that this escalation happened following repeated demands by detainees for medical care, as well as formal complaints filed by lawyers with the Israeli higher court regarding harsh incarceration conditions.

Guards also withheld breakfast from the prisoners without explanation, AMO noted.



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