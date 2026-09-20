Al-Kafeel University completes its preparations for start of new academic year 2026–2027 (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Al-Kafeel University has completed its academic, administrative, and technical preparations for the start of the new academic year 2026–2027.

The preparations included the arrangement of academic, administrative, and technical requirements, ensuring an organized start to the academic year and contributing to providing a suitable educational environment for university students.

These preparations come as a confirmation of Al-Kafeel University's commitment to continuously developing its academic environment and enhancing the level of educational services provided, which in turn enriches the student experience and supports their academic journey in the new academic year.



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