Russia Says Any Blockade of Iran Without UN Approval Is “Completely Illegal”

ABNA24 - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said any blockade, sanctions or prevention of Iran's normal trade and logistics activities without UN Security Council approval is unacceptable and completely illegal.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her weekly press briefing, in response to a Mehr News correspondent's question, that Russia views the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran as direct and without prior provocation, and that Moscow's position on Tehran has not changed.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Zakharova said Russia's position has been clearly stated that more than once, "We are facing a direct and unprovoked aggression by America and Israel against Iran and the Iranian people." She said this position is not temporary or emotional, but encompasses the full set of facts and factors. She noted that President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have also spoken on the matter, and that "this position has not changed."

Zakharova said the issue is part of a broader challenge threatening the international legal system governing the world's seas and oceans. "The global ocean, instead of being governed by legal frameworks and international regulations, is becoming an arena of disaster, piracy and absolute lawlessness," she said.

On the blockade itself, Zakharova said, "From a legal perspective, this action is fundamentally unacceptable. From a humanitarian perspective, it is also unacceptable." She said the only legal method for restricting a country's activities is UN Security Council sanctions. "Has the Security Council sanctioned or authorized what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz? No. And fundamentally, it could not have authorized such an action, because it was a blatant and absolute violation of law."



/129